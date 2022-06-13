Burglars leave ‘note’ after looting Army man’s house near Manali

CHENNAI: Police are on the lookout for a burglar who allegedly left behind a note condemning a retired Army man for objecting to his child playing at the latter’s property, apart from decamping with 40 sovereign gold jewellery from his residence in Selaivoyal near Manali.

John Bosco, the former army man is now working as a security officer at a private container yard in Manali and is living with his family at Selaivoyal.

On Sunday, he returned home after visiting church in Besant Nagar and found the front door broke open.

Alarmed over this, he checked the belongings in the house and found that at least 40 sovereign of gold jewellery and cash were missing. The burglars also allegedly left a note stating, “How dare you object to my child playing, ” according to his complaint, police sources said.

Manali police have registered a case and are perusing the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood. Police sources said that they found two men walking out of Bosco’s house from the CCTV footage, but their identity is not clear.

Police suspected the handiwork of some neighbours to take revenge on the former army-man.

In another incident, Madhavaram police thwarted a burglary attempt by apprehending a five-member gang, who were hiding at a truck parking terminal near Madhavaram bus terminus on Sunday.

The arrested persons were identified as Sanjay (29), of Padianallur, Anand (28), Manikandan (24, Abdul Rahman (27) and Vigneshwaran (29). During frisking them, the cops found deadly weapons and iron rods.

Inquiries revealed that the gang had planned to target the truck drivers and steal cash, mobile phones from them.