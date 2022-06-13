8-yr-old falls from bike, comes under truck wheels near Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: An eight-year-old girl, who was travelling pillion on a motorbike with her father, dozed off and fell down and came under the wheels of a truck near Chengalpattu on Sunday.

The deceased, K Avanthika, was travelling with her father, Krishna (44) and her 10-year-old brother to observe the first-year death anniversary of her mother at their native village, Kondithandalam in Maduranthagam. Her mother died due to natural causes on June 13, last year.

Police said that both the children were riding pillion and the incident happened around 7am. They were travelling on the Chennai - Bangalore National Highway from their residence in Perungalthur towards Orathur, when the incident happened.

As Avanthika fell down on the road, a truck which was trailing them ran over her and sped away, said the police.

She was rushed to the Chromepet Government Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Chromepet Traffic Investigation police registered a case and further investigations are on.

In another accident, A.Aravind (25), a resident of Perumal Koil Street in Sriperumbudur was killed after hit by a container truck on Monday morning. Police said that he was on his way to a private bike manufacturing unit in Sunguvarchatram, where he is employed. Around 9 am, while riding on GST road near Molachur, Aravind allegedly attempted to overtake the truck and in the process was knocked down by the truck. He was crushed under the wheels of the truck. He was rushed to the government hospital in Sriperumbudur, where he was declared dead on arrival.