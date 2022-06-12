Seafood prices surged by 50% at Kasimedu market

CHENNAI: The prices of seafood continue to stay increased over 50 percent at Kasimedu fishing harbour on Sunday due shortage in supply. As the annual fishing ban to end in two days traders are expected to receive a steady supply and rates to decrease drastically.

"During the initial days of the annual ban period, at least 200 trawlers ventured into the sea for fishing. But as they could not get enough seafood, the number of fishermen venturing into the sea has come down. Now, we can get only a few kilograms of fish including seafood from Kerala," said Vishnu MP, a wholesale trader at Kasimedu fishing harbour.

He added, "Usually, thousands of people thronged the market on weekends, but now we receive less than 300 customers on Sundays. Because the public is aware that the quality and quantity is not great during this period."

Fishermen are unable to get more variety of seafood such as red snapper, white and black pomfret, and crabs. Currently, Seer fish (vanjiram) sold above Rs 1,300 per kg, trevally (parai) Rs 300 per kg, prawns Rs 400 - Rs 500 per kg, tiger prawns Rs 1,000 per kg, and sardine (mathi) Rs 200 per kg.

"The annual fishing ban to end on Wednesday, and the majority of the trawlers would go for fishing. We expect to get more tonnes of seafood than usual. So, the prices will be back to normal. We hope to witness a brisk sale from next week after a long gap," said J Harikumar, a retail trader at Kasimedu market.