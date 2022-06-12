Corporation workers damage sewage pipe in Kodambakkam

CHENNAI: Two days ago, residents of Railway Border Road in Kodambakkam were shocked to see a huge pit filled with overflowing sewage. The Chennai Corporation workers had damaged an underground sewer line while constructing a storm water drain (SWD) on the road.

When DT Next visited the road on Saturday, it was completely blocked as the Chennai Metrowater Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) workers were seen replacing the damaged underground pipe. It’s the road that connects T Nagar and Choolaimedu through Kodambakkam.

“At night, Corporation workers damaged the sewage pipe, and drainage was gushing out for several hours. We even feared that water would enter houses and shops. Now, they’re pumping out the water into a nearby sewer line,” a shop owner said.

He added that the residents and shop owners have been bearing the stench for the last 3 days.

“This is an important in the locality. Instead of completing the work on the Railway Border Road, the civic body is carrying out SWD works on Arcot Road under the Kodambakkam railway bridge. Due to this, motorists coming from T Nagar are affected. They should have carried out the works step by step,” he opined.

Residents, meanwhile, lamented that the TANGEDCO had shut down power supply in the area for an entire day to ensure the repair works were carried out. Now, because of the damages to the sewer line, there’s further delay in completion of the works.