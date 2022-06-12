City slickers on the go: Offbeat escapades in Chennai

Chennai could be considered a city with several attractions to pique the curiosity of explorers of all kinds. Here’s a compilation of a mixed bag of must-sees that span the gamut of spiritual, natural and curio-centric locales.
Hidden Lake:
Entering this lake that is nestled within a quarry in Tirusulam is akin to stepping into a different world altogether. Having gained popularity during the lockdown, this quarry remains unknown to many. The view of the facades of the quarry and the still waters of the lake is breathtaking, the closest Chennai might come to resembling a hill station with cliffs. The quarry is rife with patches of wildflower growth which adds to its untouched beauty. Many youngsters haunt this locale for photoshoots and small-budget films. The quarry is secluded and best avoided post nightfall owing to safety concerns. One needs to trek downhill for about 1 km to reach the lake. The pathway is slippery and littered with stones and rubble. But the view more than makes up for the pain.
Where: Tirusulam
Dr Arun’s Photography and Vintage Camera Museum:
Dr AV Arun, a dentist and professor of orthodontics by profession, has been collecting vintage cameras since 1997. His labour of love is a museum with a proverbial wall of fame featuring photographs of Chennai from the 1960s and 1970s. Sepia toned images of different localities like Mylapore, Shanti Colony find a place in his museum. The highlight, however, is the eclectic range of camera collections — with the oldest one dating back to 1870. Box cameras with and without tripods, Kodak Brownies, you’ll ind them all here. This place is a delight for anyone fixated with images and the tech behind them. The museum is located on ECR and is open on all days except on Tuesdays.
Where: ECR
Old Curiosity Shop:
Old Curiosity Shop in Anna Salai is an 80-year-old antique shop with a wide range of antiques — from gramophones, long playing (LP) records of the 33 and 45 RPM variants, typewriters, sextants, and keepsakes. Gramophones and turntables in particular have a dedicated fan base in Chennai, thanks to its deep-rooted musical history. These are well-preserved with pristine audio. The shop has a unique policy of letting the customer decide how much they can shell out for an article and accordingly sets the price for them. The shop is known among several film production houses as it is known to rent out props.
Where: Anna Salai
Jal Phiroj Clubwala - Dar E Meher:
The Jal Phiroj Clubwala, or the Zoroastrian fire temple in Royapuram is the one and only Parsi temple in Chennai. The temple was built in 1910 by Philanthropist Phiroj M Clubwalla to the Madras Parsi Zarthosti Anjuman. The temple is said to hold the sacred fire in a silver bowl for over a 100 years. As a routine, the Dastoor (priest) stokes the fire five times a day. Non-parsis are not permitted inside the prayer hall. But one can visit the premises and be briefed about its history. It’s an architectural gem of Chennai and the caretakers are warm and friendly visitors. The best time to visit the place is during the day.
Where: Royapuram