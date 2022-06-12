City slickers on the go: Offbeat escapades in Chennai

Chennai could be considered a city with several attractions to pique the curiosity of explorers of all kinds. Here’s a compilation of a mixed bag of must-sees that span the gamut of spiritual, natural and curio-centric locales.

Hidden Lake:

Entering this lake that is nestled within a quarry in Tirusulam is akin to stepping into a different world altogether. Having gained popularity during the lockdown, this quarry remains unknown to many. The view of the facades of the quarry and the still waters of the lake is breathtaking, the closest Chennai might come to resembling a hill station with cliffs. The quarry is rife with patches of wildflower growth which adds to its untouched beauty. Many youngsters haunt this locale for photoshoots and small-budget films. The quarry is secluded and best avoided post nightfall owing to safety concerns. One needs to trek downhill for about 1 km to reach the lake. The pathway is slippery and littered with stones and rubble. But the view more than makes up for the pain.

Where: Tirusulam