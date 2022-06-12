Child falls into hot oil, succumbs to burns

CHENNAI: An eighteen-month old child who accidentally fell into a hot oil pan near Sriperumbudur five days ago, succumbed to her burn injuries on Saturday.

The victim, B Bavishka lived with her parents, Balamurugan and Shalini at Palnallur village near Sriperumbudur. The incident happened on June 7. The child was playing at a neighbour’s house, when she fell into the hot oil pan, which was placed on the floor, after cooking.

Hearing her cries, the neighbours secured her and took her to a hospital nearby. As the child had suffered burn injuries, she was moved to the Kilpauk medical college and hospital for treatment, where she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday night, police said.

Sriperumbudur police have secured the child’s body. Further investigations are on.