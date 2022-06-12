Car owner beats up two-wheeler rider after he hits the car

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed on GST Road near Tambaram on Saturday night after a car owner attacked a motorist for ramming onto his car from behind. The video of the attack went viral on social media.

The incident happened around 9. 30 pm on Saturday. The motorist hit the car and fell down. The car owner, alighted from the vehicle and on seeing that there were damages to the car, started beating the motorist black and blue. Public who were witnessing this, intervened and questioned the car owner as to why he is attacking the motorist, when he could have complained to the police. Police said that the motorist preferred to not raise a complaint.