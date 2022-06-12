Cancer detection centre inaugurated by CJ Bhandari in Ayanavaram

CHENNAI: Chief Justice of Madras High Court Munishwarnath Bhandari virtually inaugurated a multi-speciality cancer detection centre at Ayanavaram on Sunday. In order to detect cancer, a new multi-speciality outpatient day care centre has been set up by the Rajasthan Youth Association (RYA) Madras Cosmo Foundation.

The center is also creating medical facilities for dialysis, dental, wellness, therapy and community hall and a well-equipped dispensary.

"Education and medical are the two most important services to the society. While education is important for giving a direction to the life and, medical services are needed to live life in a better way. The Cosmo Foundation is dedicated in providing medical services through the people who have donated for the foundation. Cancer is one of the common disease, so dialysis and cancer care is seeing an increased demand, " said Munishwarnath Bhandari.

"There is a need to follow a healthy lifestyle to keep these illnesses away. The rituals of fastings and early meals in the evening should be linked with scientific significance as these habits can help in easy digestion and healthy lifestyle. All the religions have a system of fasting. The cancer detection centre will help in bringing a state of fear and help in the lifestyle changes to prevent it. It is a futuristic approach that will help the people. It is high time we should change the lifestyle as our lives are influenced by the western culture and the increased incidence of Diabetes is one such example," he said.

Talking about the significance of the centre, Narendra Srisrimal, Chairman Cancer Detection Centre, RYA Madras Cosmo Foundation said, "Ayanavaram and the surrounding areas have a large number of lower middle class families. We planned to establish a cancer detection centre here as it could benefit them. No recommendation or document proofs will be asked of the patients and other will be a general prescription at Rs.30".

The pharmacy at the centre, provides medicines free of cost for the first three days of the prescribed medication period of all patients. The foundation conducts regular free eye camps every month with screening of eyes, providing free cataract operations and spectacles. The foundation has benefitted 4,30,000 patients including 32,750 dialysis patients, 8,100 cataract operations, 90,000 X-Rays - Scan with around 270 plus free camps were conducted.

The newly launched Cancer Detection Centre is built over an area of 7000 sq ft and has panel of doctors specialising in early detection of cancer along with well equipped dental care and bedded dialysis centre. The centre has a hall for conducting free health camps at regula intervals. The dialysis centre will provide services at a subsidised cost of Rs. 500.