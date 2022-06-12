Bike racers hit 60-yr-old woman to death in Chennai

CHENNAI: Even after several complaints from locals against unabated bike racing at Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), racing still continues. On Sunday morning, the bike racers hit a 60-year-old woman who was seeking directions to turn to Tambaram area in Chennai.

The unidentified woman was hit by a high-end race motorbike which had two youths mounted on it. According to eye witnesses, the bike was at full throttle and when it hit the scooty the woman was driving; she was kicked up and fell to the road.

The woman was declared brought dead at a local hospital. The bike rider, Vishwa, 25, of Mudichur was hospitalised with a fracture.

Police said that the identity of the deceased woman is yet to be confirmed but she was carrying a canteen card of Tamil Nadu state police.

The body of the woman has been sent to Chrompet Government Hospital for postmortem.

R. Radhakrishnan, a software engineer who lives near the OMR highway, while speaking to IANS said: "The bike stunts are routine in this area and on holidays, it is much more frequent. Ordinary people and the elderly who are travelling for their small purchases and house visits are suffering due to this undue pace of two-wheeler racing. This accident is a result of lethargy of the local police even after we have complained several times against this."