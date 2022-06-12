A sinfully delicious twist to your regular Tamil cuisine

CHENNAI: Madras BLD (Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner), a cloud kitchen based in the city has a uniquely crafted Tamil cuisine catering exclusively to meat-eaters with vegetarian options as well. The cloud kitchen founded by Shoban Babu, amplifies both the taste and flavours of regular dishes. The cloud kitchen takes orders on food delivery apps and on their Instagram page as well.
Their signature dishes are chicken pongal, thattu idly sandwich, eral thokku pottalam soru, and veg pottalam soru with kaalan masala.
We tried their chicken pongal which is the breakfast bestseller at Madras BLD, along with their complementary mutton saalna. The boneless chunks of chicken in the pongal added a sense of oomph to the simple taste of the pongal. The dish was quite decent overall and was more flavourful with the saalna. The quantity is very generous and can serve two for picky eaters.
Their other breakfast bestseller is the thattu idly, which is sinfully delicious. Their thattu idly sandwich is your regular thattu idly with minced chicken masala in between. The dish is so good as it is that the complimentary saalna is not required to devour the dish. The thattu idly is also very filling and comes in sturdy packing, making it convenient to eat right out of the box making it hassle-free for the customers.
The eral thokku pottalam soru made from seeraga samba is a flavourful masala spiced rice with prawns. The food to prawn ratio is proportionate, making it balanced. The dish creates an explosion of flavours, leaving you craving for more. The dish is prepared with less oil, therefore, not making you feel heavy the way biryani does. The eral thokku pottalam soru is your typical rural home-cooked dish with a restaurant touch to it. This dish is a must-try.
Other than the regular vegetarian options like dosa, idly, pongal, idiyappam, and chapathi, the cloud kitchen also has the veg pottalam soru with kaalan masala. The recipe for the dish is the same as the meat varieties of the pottalam soru.
The cloud kitchen also has executive combos, which come with smartly designed boxes. The packing ensures it is spill-proof and sturdy and can also be microwaved. However, microwaving the food would not be necessary as it is packed in palm leaves and then packed in cardboard, making sure the food remains hot.
Another note-worthy aspect about this cloud kitchen is, customers get to choose their spice preference while ordering. The spice options are regular, medium spicy, and spicy. The kitchen is open for breakfast from 7.30 am to 10.00 am, for lunch from 12.00 pm to 4.00 pm, and 6.30 pm to 10.30 pm.