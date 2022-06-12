A sinfully delicious twist to your regular Tamil cuisine

We tried their chicken pongal which is the breakfast bestseller at Madras BLD, along with their complementary mutton saalna. The boneless chunks of chicken in the pongal added a sense of oomph to the simple taste of the pongal. The dish was quite decent overall and was more flavourful with the saalna. The quantity is very generous and can serve two for picky eaters.

Their other breakfast bestseller is the thattu idly, which is sinfully delicious. Their thattu idly sandwich is your regular thattu idly with minced chicken masala in between. The dish is so good as it is that the complimentary saalna is not required to devour the dish. The thattu idly is also very filling and comes in sturdy packing, making it convenient to eat right out of the box making it hassle-free for the customers.

The eral thokku pottalam soru made from seeraga samba is a flavourful masala spiced rice with prawns. The food to prawn ratio is proportionate, making it balanced. The dish creates an explosion of flavours, leaving you craving for more. The dish is prepared with less oil, therefore, not making you feel heavy the way biryani does. The eral thokku pottalam soru is your typical rural home-cooked dish with a restaurant touch to it. This dish is a must-try.