90 tonnes of waste removed during peoples' campaign

CHENNAI: During the peoples' movement for clean cities held in Chennai, the Chennai Corporation volunteers covered more than 46,000 houses across the city to create awareness on sanitation and hygiene, on Saturday.

As per Chennai Corporation data, the campaign was held at 382 locations in which 1,000 volunteers and 155 elected representatives participated in the campaign.

"As many as 46,269 houses were covered on the day and residents were apprised of the importance of source segregation. Also, more than 90 tonnes of waste were removed from the streets," an official said.

Moreover, 1,006 residents downloaded Swachhata App after the volunteers created awareness about the App.