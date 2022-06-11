Woman ‘doped with cake by kid’ on bus, relieved of gold chain

CHENNAI: Shanthi (56) claimed that she was doped with a cake piece and lost 7 sovereigns of gold chain while travelling in MTC from Triplicane to Doveton. Shanthi boarded the bus at Triplicane and was going to daughter’s house in Vyasarpadi. A group of women were travelling in the bus along with a few children. One of the kids offered Shanthi a cake from a tiffin box. Soon after she ate it, she became unconscious. When she found her gold chain was missing, she informed the bus conductor about it and searched for the women and kids travelling with her. However, the conductor confirmed that the group got off the bus near Egmore. Based on Shanthi’s complaint, the Vepery police have registered a case and are searching for the con women who used children to cheat the public.