Trying to enter home through balcony, IAS aspirant falls to death

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old IAS aspirant who returned from her home town Namakkal fell to death when she tried to enter the house through the balcony from terrace by using her cloth as a rope to climb down on Friday as she couldn’t wake up her flat mate in Zam Bazaar.

Police said she tied a saree around her waist while the other end to a pole on terrace and tried to land on the balcony when she slipped and fell down to death after the 'rope' snapped.

The deceased was identified as P Magizhmathi, and she was staying on the third floor of an apartment building in Khana Bagh Street in Zam Bazaar. Magizhmathi, was a M.Sc., Physics graduate who was preparing for civil service exams at a centre in Nungambakkam, said the police.

Magizhmathi had gone to her native place recently, while his flat mate Jeevan Rajkumar, from Chennai, who is also preparing for the civil service exam along with Magizhmathi was staying at her apartment.

According to the police on Friday morning, Magizhmathi returned from Namakkal and called Jeevan Rajkumar over the phone, to open the door. The latter’s mobile number was not reachable. After several knocks on the door since Jeevan did not open the door, panic stricken Magizhmathi, used saree and churidar clothes from her bag. She tied a knot on a pole in the terrace and another end around her waist and let the cloth hang, till the balcony, police noted.

At around 6.30am, when Magizhmathi climbed down from the terrace, the 'saree rope' snapped and she fell down leading to her death. The Zam Bazaar police registered a case and sent the body to the Royapettah Government Hospital for post mortem.