Trans person killed in hit and run case on Maduravoyal road

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old trans person was killed in a hit and run case on Maduravoyal bypass road on Saturday. Police are now looking for the vehicle suspected to be involved in the incident.

Police identified the deceased as Somu alias Shobana, transperson, from Kollachery near Kundrathur.

Passersby noticed the person with bleeding injuries on the roadside in Maduravoyal police station jurisdiction and alerted the local police.

Her body was retrieved and sent to Chromepet government hospital for post-mortem.

As the person’s both legs had been fractured, police suspect that she could have been killed in an accident.

Koyambedu traffic investigation police have registered a case and further investigation is on.Police are checking the CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and are investigating why she reached the accident spot and if anybody had accompanied her.

“It is possible that she was knocked down while she was crossing the road, ” police noted.