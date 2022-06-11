Police rescue abducted realtor in 3 hours in Chennai
Representative Image
City

Police rescue abducted realtor in 3 hours in Chennai

Police said that victim is a realtor, M Solomon (44) of KP Park in Pulianthope. He was abducted from a hotel by a gang engaged by Kannan to get back Rs 55 lakh the latter had loaned to Solomon 4 years back for real estate business.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The Koyambedu police have solved a kidnapping case in 3 hours by arresting 4 people after rescuing the victim from a hideout in Abirami Nagar, Koyambedu, on Friday night.

Police said that victim is a realtor, M Solomon (44) of KP Park in Pulianthope. He was abducted from a hotel by a gang engaged by Kannan to get back Rs 55 lakh the latter had loaned to Solomon 4 years back for real estate business.

After spotting Solomon at the restaurant, Kannan and friends abducted him and took him to a house in Abirami Nagar where he was allegedly assaulted. Based on a complaint from Solomon’s friend, police issued a city-wide alert. Koyambedu SI Selladurai team spotted the car used by the gang in front of a godown on 4th street in Abirami Nagar at midnight.

The team asked for back up and went into the facility and rescued Solomon and arrested 4 suspects, including G Kannan (40) from Anna Nagar, A Suresh from Villupuram, S Saravanan (32) from Maduravoyil and Narayanamurthy (36) of Alapakkam. They also seized the car in which Solomon was kidnapped.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

Chennai
police
Kidnapping case
Koyambedu police
Realtor

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in