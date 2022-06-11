Police rescue abducted realtor in 3 hours in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Koyambedu police have solved a kidnapping case in 3 hours by arresting 4 people after rescuing the victim from a hideout in Abirami Nagar, Koyambedu, on Friday night.

Police said that victim is a realtor, M Solomon (44) of KP Park in Pulianthope. He was abducted from a hotel by a gang engaged by Kannan to get back Rs 55 lakh the latter had loaned to Solomon 4 years back for real estate business.

After spotting Solomon at the restaurant, Kannan and friends abducted him and took him to a house in Abirami Nagar where he was allegedly assaulted. Based on a complaint from Solomon’s friend, police issued a city-wide alert. Koyambedu SI Selladurai team spotted the car used by the gang in front of a godown on 4th street in Abirami Nagar at midnight.

The team asked for back up and went into the facility and rescued Solomon and arrested 4 suspects, including G Kannan (40) from Anna Nagar, A Suresh from Villupuram, S Saravanan (32) from Maduravoyil and Narayanamurthy (36) of Alapakkam. They also seized the car in which Solomon was kidnapped.