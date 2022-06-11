Infant’s neck entangles in cradle, dies in Kundrathur

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old boy died after his neck got entangled in a cradle in Kundrathur on Saturday.

The deceased, P Deepak of Vimco Nagar in Thiruvottiyur, was studying in Class 9 in a private school in the locality. Police said Deepak and his younger brother, Vignesh, had come to their relative Manimaran's house in Kundrathur following the summer vacation.

Manimaran's wife recently gave birth to a baby and to make the baby sleep they had installed a cradle using a saree in the living room.

On Saturday, the brothers were playing inside the room and suddenly Vignesh shouted that Deepak got stuck in the cradle. Soon, Manimaran who rushed inside the room found Deepak's neck and got entangled in the saree and he was unconscious.

Deepak was rushed to the Chromepet government hospital but the doctors declared that he was brought dead. The Kundrathur police sent the body for post-mortem examination and a case has been registered and further inquiry is on.