Illegal liquor sale in Chennai: 41 arrested in overnight operation

CHENNAI: During raids that started late Friday night and went on till Saturday morning, Chennai police slapped as many as 40 cases and arrested 41 people for illegal sale of liquor in the city.

The police also seized 581 liquor bottles from the arrested persons along with Rs 11, 490 cash.

Police said that the police action was result of complaints of illegal sale of liquor even after the closure of Tasmac shops in the city.

Officers not only raided the bars functioning beyond its stipulated time but also raided other locations manned by individuals.

Police warned of such raids in coming days if more people were found to be indulging in such activities.