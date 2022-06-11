For last mile connectivity, CMRL adds extra minibuses in 5 routes

CHENNAI: To facilitate more passengers and in the measure to provide last mile connectivity from all Metro stations, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has planned to operate additional 10 more minibuses in five routes. Meanwhile, for the convenience of CMRL passengers and for the public, 12 minibuses are currently being operated in 6 routes by Metropolitan Transport Corporation.

According to CMRL press release, 2 minibuses will ply from Government Estate Metro to Secretariat, two minibuses from Guindy Metro till Velachery Vijayanagar bus stand, two from Little Mount Metro to Taramani, and two from Shenoy Nagar Metro to T.Nagar bus stand and from Airport Metro till Tambaram West.

Meanwhile, CMRL also confirmed that it is steadily seeing an increase in ridership. “From January 2020, on an average 81,000 passengers used the Metro. However, in February, average ridership spiked to 1.13 lakh,” stated the press note.

CMRL in subsequent months noted increased ridership such as 1.43 lakh in March, 1.51 lakh in April and 1.59 lakh in May. Especially, during the weekends and holidays, ridership rose to 1.3 lakh, added the press note.

Additionally, for May about 11.58 lakh passengers used QR code facility and 28.64 lakh passengers used travel cards. CMRL offers a 20 per cent discount on QR code and travel card facilities for passengers.