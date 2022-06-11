CMDA simplifies layout approval; detailed checklist to be given

CHENNAI: In a move to ensure quick disposal of applications, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has simplified the processing of layout proposal applications.

In an office order, Anshul Mishra, member secretary of the planning authority said that the delay in processing of layout applications was caused due to the preparation work of proposed layout by the Layout Division.

"When the proposed building plans for non-high rise buildings and high rise buildings are being prepared and submitted by the respective architects, the proposed layouts also should be prepared by them and submitted by registered architects and applicants in future," the order said.

The CMDA has requested the applicants and applicants to submit the proposed layouts for scrutinising in compliance with the Tamil Nadu Combined Building Rules, 2019.

The member secretary also directed the Layout Division only to scrutinise the layout proposals along with the applications and inform defects and devotions to the applicants.

A detailed checklist will be provided to the applicants to avoid violations or defects in the proposal.