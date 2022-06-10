Radhakrishnan inspects vaccine stock ahead of mega camp on June 12

CHENNAI: Health secretary J Radhakrishnan inspected the State Vaccine Store, ahead of the mega vaccination drive on June 12. At least 1 lakh vaccination camps have been planned across the State.

With an increase in the cases of Covid in the State over the past few weeks, state Health Department officials are emphasising vaccination. As many as 42.87 lakh persons have not been vaccinated with the first dose in the State and 1.22 crore persons are yet to get vaccinated with the second dose. At least 23 lakh eligible persons among healthcare workers, frontline workers, and elderly persons are yet to receive the precautionary booster dose.

A total of 17.70 lakh people were vaccinated in the mega vaccination camp organised in about 1 lakh vaccination centers on May 8. So far, 4.12 crore doses have been administered to the people at 29 mega vaccination camps held in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, the Health Secretary had stated that the increase in the cases is an indication of the possibility of a localised spread of infection. After institutional clusters and community clusters have surged, he emphasised on following a risk assessment-based approach on the public health responses.