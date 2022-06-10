Public catch & handover chain snatcher to police

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old man, who snatched a gold chain from a woman near Vandalur railway station, was caught by the public and handed over to the police on Thursday.

The victim, Saranya (30) of Otteri, is a professor in a private college in Chennai. On Thursday evening, Saranya was returning home from the college. She alighted at the Vandalur railway station from the EMU and began walking nearby.

Police said an unidentified man, who followed Saranya, attacked her from behind and snatched her 5-sovereign gold chain and began to run from the spot. She fell during the attack, which was noticed by other commuters. They chased the attacker and managed to catch him.

They handed him over to the Vandalur Otteri police station. The police, during inquiry, identified him as Bose of Madurai, who had many chain snatching cases pending in police stations across districts.

Cops recovered the gold chain from Bose and remanded him in judicial custody. Further inquiry is on.