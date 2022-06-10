PMK protests for immediate ban on online rummy in TN

Ramadoss said that the party founder leader Dr.S. Ramadoss has been conducting a campaign for the past seven years against the online rummy menace. "We will not tolerate this anymore and demand an immediate ban," he said.

He said that before the state government banned online gambling in November 2020 through an ordinance and later by law in February 2021, around 60 suicides were recorded through online gambling.

The PMK leader said that after the state government banned online gambling between November 2020 and August 2021, there were no deaths and since the ban was overturned in August 2021, more people lost their lives due to online rummy games.