Madras HC grants 4 weeks to probing Ramajeyam murder case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday granted four weeks of time to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating the sensational murder case of KN Ramajeyam, brother of Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration minister KN Nehru.

Justice RMT Teeka Raman passed the direction on hearing the plea filed by KN Ravichandran, another brother of the deceased. The SIT submitted that it has been probing the case promptly and already it has filed two orders before the court in the past.

Accepting the request of the SIT, Justice Teeka Raman granted the liberty to file the third report within four weeks to explain the progress in the case.

On April 22, the State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah submitted that in a major breakthrough the SIT had obtained a fresh hint in the murder case. The SPP informed the court that about 198 witnesses have been inquired and the SIT has about 48 policemen. He also noted that the SIT announced a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh to people who are giving tipoff about the 2012 murder case.

The case is pertaining to the murder of Ramajeyam in March 2012 on the banks of Kollidam in Thiruvalarsolai village in Tiruchy district. While the Madurai bench of Madras HC ordered the CBI probe in 2017, Ravichandran approached the HC to transfer the case to the State police stating that there is no development in the CBI probe.

On February 9, the Madras HC ordered the formation of SIT. The SIT was ordered to be headed by Superintendent of Police S Jayakumar and monitored by Director-General of Police Shakeel Akthar was directed to monitor the investigation.