Koyembedu cop, lover involved in taxi driver’s death at large; probe on

CHENNAI: Police are searching for a constable and his lover who kidnapped a call taxi driver and burned him alive in Chengalpattu.

On June 4, the locals noticed a charred body of a human inside a gunny bag among palm shells. Soon they informed the Palladam police and the cops who retrieved the body sent it to the Chengalpattu GH. Initially, the police couldn't figure out whether it was a man or woman and two special teams were formed to investigate the death.

Meanwhile, Ravi (26) of KK Nagar who works as a call taxi driver went missing on June 1. Her wife, Aishwarya, filed a complaint at the KK Nagar police station. Aishwarya said to the police that on June 1 three policemen from the Koyambedu police station visited the house and took Ravi along with them for an inquiry and he did not return home after that. When Aishwarya enquired in the Koyambedu police station they reportedly said that they did not bring anyone for inquiry.

During the investigation, the police found that Senthil Kumar, who works as a constable in the Sembiam police station was a neighbour to Ravi. Senthil Kumar was staying in a rented house with his lover. The cop and Ravi used to consume liquor together at night. A few weeks ago, a quarrel broke out between Senthil Kumar and Ravi when his 3-year-old daughter, Jesica, passed urine near Senthil Kumar's house. Police said Senthil Kumar threatened that he would kill Ravi during a heated argument.

Police said a day after Ravi went missing Senthil Kumar and his lover Kavitha vacated their house. It was found both of them were missing and when they traced their mobile phone signals, they were traced to the location where Padalam police identified the burnt body. Soon, the police went to the Chengalpattu GH along with Ravi's wife Aishwarya and she confirmed that it was her husband Ravi. However, the police had collected the samples and sent them for DNA examination.

The police are searching for Senthil Kumar and his lover Kavitha who is missing and waiting for the DNA results.