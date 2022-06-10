Hospital valet staffer steals money from car, nabbed

CHENNAI: Police are investigating a complaint that a valet parking staffer of a corporate hospital in Thousand Lights stole Rs 10,000 from a parked car.

Based on a complaint from B Dinesh, a TNCC office bearer, and resident of Vadapalani, at Thousand Lights police station, a case has been registered by the police saying that money was missing from the vehicle of the complainant.

Dinesh has gone to the children’s hospital to help a child from Assam admitted there when he parked his vehicle with the help of a valet staffer, spotted in uniform of the said hospital.

After the visit, when Dinesh took the car from the parking lot and came out. When he checked, he found that Rs 10,000 was missing from the cash. Sources said that Dinesh had identified the valet driver, who had stolen the money. “The complainant has the video of the suspect confessing. Police had nabbed the suspect and enquiry is on, ” sources said.