Health Secretary’s PR skills shift media focus

CHENNAI: The recent rise in COVID-19 cases is keeping the Health Department officials busy with inspections and check on adherence to protocols across the State. Meanwhile, allegations on activities by the department from Opposition parties adds to the burden.

Recently, the allegation of loss to the State Government over procurement of items from private firms instead of State-owned agencies for the Amma Maternity nutrition kit led to multiple press conferences by the State Health Department to issue clarifications.

At one such presser, ministers including Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Dairy Minister SM Nasar, Aavin officials and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan denied all allegations and clarified on the same.

However, Radhakrishnan was at his best, thanks to his PR skills. He pointed out that there were other serious challenges in COVID prevention and control that should be given more importance by the media, “as such allegations only consume our precious time and affects the functioning of the department,” he said.

His response immediately shifted the focus of all the mediapersons, who asked questions about the status of COVID-19 cases in the city and across the State. Instead of wasting time on clarifications to the allegations that were already being done by almost all departments concerned, the health secretary was able to get the press focus on the most pressing issue at hand – COVID-19.