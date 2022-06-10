Gang held for abducting scrap shop workers

CHENNAI: Six members of a gang were arrested for kidnapping workers of a metal scrap unit after their employer refused to pay extortion money for conducting their business without any trouble in Ponneri in Tiruvallur district. According to the police, the gang came to the metal scrap unit on the Sholavaram bypass road and asked for the owner. When the employees, P Jeyaprakash (29), K Babu (21) and R Manikandan (35), said that the owner was out of town, they contacted the owner through phone and later kidnapped the staff. The Sholavaram police traced and nabbed the gang members, and seized two cars, mobile phones, machetes and wooden logs from them.