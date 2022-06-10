CMDA launches social media complaint system

CHENNAI: Known for its lack of transparency for several years, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is deviating of late for good. The planning authority has launched an online grievance redressal system to ensure 'transparency and trust'.

In its tweet, CMDA said "to build transparency and trust with the people of Chennai, we have now set-up a system to monitor and resolve grievances on social media and via email".

For any grievance, clarification and complaint regarding building rule violation, the residents have been requested to share details such as name and address, site address of property in violation, name of the road abutting the property and type and usage of the building.

The official social handles of the CMDA are Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority in Facebook, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority in LinkedIn, CMDA_official in Twitter and cmdaofficial in Instagram. The residents can also send their complaints and grievances to officialcmda@gmail.com and onlinequeries.cmda@gmail.com.