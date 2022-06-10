Chennai residents to receive property tax notices from next week

Meanwhile, the field officials are expecting numerous queries from the residents as the tax amount will vary for properties located in the same street. "During the present revision, size of the buildings and basic street rates are considered for the revision. An owner may find his tax higher than his neighbour, but we will explain to them about the calculation method," an official said.

As per the resolution, the increase factor in core city zones or the residential buildings upto 600 sqft will be 1.50 while the increase factor in added zones will be 1.25. Similarly, the increase factors for the residential buildings between 601 sqft to 1200 sqft will be 1.75 and 1.50 respectively.

For the residential buildings between 1,201 sqft to 1,800 sqft, the increase factor in core city zones will be 2 while the increase factor in added zones will be 1.75. Similarly, the increase factors for the residential buildings more than 1801 sqft, the increase factors will be 2.50 and 2 respectively. This is because the property tax rates in the newly added areas were increased while they are separate local bodies, but the property tax in the city was not revised for more than 20 years.

In another development, the civic body, based on the government order, has decided to revise the property tax every year by issuing similar types of Form 6 notices.