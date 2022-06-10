Awfis strengthens foothold in Chennai with its 7th centre

CHENNAI: Awfis has announced the launch of its seventh centre in Chennai as part of its rapid pan-India expansion. This is fuelled by the rising demand for collaborative and just-in time workspaces, in line with a rapidly evolving ecosystem.

Spread across 45,000 sqft with 650+ seats, it is located at Prestige Metropolitan, Mount Road. The first Awfis Gold centre was inaugurated at Prestige Cosmopolitan in line with its commitment to deliver premium quality spaces with enhanced focus on service excellence and superior infrastructure for their discerning customers with a key focus on large-scale enterprises.

Awfis opened its first centre in Chennai in September 2020 with 1000+ seats and currently has 6,000+ seats, which is a testament to Awfis’ success in the Chennai market. The live centres in Chennai in prevalent micromarkets of Nungambakkam, T Nagar, Chetpet, Guindy and OMR are currently operating at over 90 per cent occupancy. Awfis’ clientele in Chennai boasts of a mix of fast paced start-ups, SMEs and MNCs.

Some of the prominent brands that have taken up space with Awfis in Chennai, include Sony Pictures, Suzuki, Lenovo, Practo, WayCool, NTT and Safari. Currently Awfis has 7 co-working centres in the Chennai and the company plans to open 4 more centers in the market by the end of 2022.

At the back of strong demand for flex workspaces, Awfis has now built the largest co-working network in the country with 131 centres and 75,500 seats across 14 cities and will continue to strengthen its foothold across India to establish a network of 200 centres by this year.