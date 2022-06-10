Another usury death: Man kills self in Kolathur; woman arrested

CHENNAI: A 45-year-oldman allegedly killed himself after a woman who lent him loan charged exorbitant interest rates in Kolathur in Chennai on Thursday. The police have arrested the woman usurer, who threatened to hand him over to the police in a fake case.
The victim L Sudhakar employed as a lab technician at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and also managed a fast food restaurant, killed himself by hanging at his house in Lakshmi Nagar in Kolathur.
Sudhakar, who was building his own house in Red Hills, had borrowed Rs 2 lakh from a loan shark near his house in Kolathur, said the police. The woman Mythili, had given him Rs 2 lakh to Sudhakar and received a blank cheque from him.
In the past one year, Sudhakar had paid more than Rs 2 lakh along with interest, yet the woman kept on demanding more money, police noted.
When Sudhakar refused to pay exorbitant interest, Mythili had threatened to file a fake case against him. Afraid of the trouble, Sudhakar killed himself on Thursday, said the police. The Rajamangalam policer egistered a case and arrested Mythili.