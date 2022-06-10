Another usury death: Man kills self in Kolathur; woman arrested

The victim L Sudhakar employed as a lab technician at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and also managed a fast food restaurant, killed himself by hanging at his house in Lakshmi Nagar in Kolathur.

Sudhakar, who was building his own house in Red Hills, had borrowed Rs 2 lakh from a loan shark near his house in Kolathur, said the police. The woman Mythili, had given him Rs 2 lakh to Sudhakar and received a blank cheque from him.

In the past one year, Sudhakar had paid more than Rs 2 lakh along with interest, yet the woman kept on demanding more money, police noted.

When Sudhakar refused to pay exorbitant interest, Mythili had threatened to file a fake case against him. Afraid of the trouble, Sudhakar killed himself on Thursday, said the police. The Rajamangalam policer egistered a case and arrested Mythili.