2,707 TNUHDB flats inaugurated at Rs 270.15 cr in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday inaugurated 2,707 flats constructed by TNUHDB (Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board) at a cost of Rs 270.15 crore in nine different places in the State.

Inaugurating the houses through video conference from the Secretariat, Stalin also distributed house allotment orders to 4,880 beneficiaries, work orders worth Rs 500.34 crore to 23,826 beneficiaries (Rs 2.10 lakh each) of self-financing housing scheme covering 761 places and sale deeds of houses/plots to 938 beneficiaries.

The houses/flats inaugurated by Stalin on Thursday measure not less than 400 sq ft each with each house comprising a multi-purpose drawing room, bed room, kitchen and toilet each. The TNUHDB complexes have been developed with road, drinking water, sanitation, electricity, children’s park and fire extinguishing facilities. Residents welfare associations are being created in each project area under “nam kudiyiruppu, nam poruppu” (our residential colony, our responsibility), a release issued by the State government said. The houses inaugurated on Friday are spread across Chennai, Tiruchy and Namakkal districts.

Stalin also gave away sale deeds for flats and plots to 718 and 220 beneficiaries, respectively. State MSME and TNUHDB Minister T M Anbarasan, Chief Secretary V Iraianbu and principal secretary of housing/TNUHDB department Hitesh Kumar S Makhwana were also present during the inauguration.