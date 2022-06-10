149 arrested in a day for selling banned tobacco

CHENNAI: Chennai police have arrested 149 people for allegedly selling gutkha and other banned tobacco products near schools and colleges in the city in a single day on Thursday. At least 79 cases were registered against persons selling gutkha near schools and colleges, and 80 people were arrested. Police also seized 19 kg gutkha and 510 cigarette packets. In other places, police registered 55 cases and arrested 58 people besides seizing 34 kg of gutkha and 700 cigarette packs. Besides, the city police also arrested 11 persons on Thursday for ganja peddling and seized 2.7 kg of the contraband.