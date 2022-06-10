100 sovereigns looted: Suspects may be known to family, say cops

CHENNAI: The police are searching for the unidentified men who looted 100 sovereign gold ornaments from an 86-year-old retired Central government officer’s house in Padappai. Police said there were no signs of a break-in and that someone close to the family was a suspect. “They may have planned and stolen the jewels NJ Paul’s house of ALC Nagar in Karasangal near Padappai,” an officer said. Paul was staying at home with his second wife, Sasikala. Their children were married and settled in Bangalore and Hosur. On Thursday, the couple noticed that jewels that were kept inside the locker were missing. They soon informed cops at the Manimangalam station. The police visited the spot and found that there were no signs of a break-in. A special team has been formed to identify the suspect.