Strong views against DMK aired in Congress conclave

CHENNAI: The just-concluded two-day conclave of the state Congress did not go exactly to the plan of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee. The conclave organised in Mamallapuram to popularize AICC’s Chinthan Shivir saw strong views echoed against the incumbent alliance with the ruling DMK.

Congress functionaries who spoke at the conclave were learned to have expressed dissatisfaction over the alliance scuttling the growth of the party in the state, much to the amusement of the seniors who took efforts to explain the necessity of continuing in the alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A Congress leader unwilling to be quoted disclosed that a few Congress district presidents who were annoyed by the ruling DMK’s treatment of the Rajiv murder convict’s release had vented out their frustration. “The district Congress leaders were the ones who were spurned by the district secretaries and local Ministers of the DMK in their respective districts. They had to be reminded that the alliance was imperative to fight the BJP in 2024,” said the Congress source.

“Reality dawned on them after they were asked if they needed three or four MLAs from Kanniyakumari or nine MPs from the state in 2024,” a Congress state leader remarked on condition of anonymity. The disgruntled Congress functionaries were educated that they must look beyond Perarivalan release and focus on Rahul for PM for 2024, he added.

He also admitted that the unrealistic and frustrated statements of a few leaders were downplayed by the seniors, some of whom, including a former TNCC chief had publicly revealed their amusement when the provocative suggestions were made. However, the Congress leaders refused to admit that the difference of opinion was the reason behind the party not adopting and publicising its resolutions at the conclave.

If sources in the TNCC are to be believed, the suggestions received by the political, agricultural, social justice, women’s rights, and party affairs committees of the conclave could be consolidated and inculcated in the resolutions, which will likely be released in a few days.