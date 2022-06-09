Stalin’s love affair with Ripon Building

CHENNAI: The connection between Chief Minister MK Stalin and the historical Ripon Building, began in 1996 when the DMK leader was elected as the Mayor of Chennai. When he was Mayor, Stalin was dubbed as vellai maaligayin ven pura (peace pigeon of the white house) by his supporters.

The Chief Minister has visited the building at least four times after being elected. None of his predecessors have done that!

For former chief ministers, M Karunanidhi, J Jayalalithaa, O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami, the Ripon Building was just an important venue, but for Stalin it’s a special place.

He often turns nostalgic while recalling his tenure as the Mayor of Chennai. For the staff too, it’s nostalgia that comes with an extra load of work to keep the venue clean, whenever political VVIPS visit.

The mood was electric on Thursday when the CM unveiled the Chess Olympiad logo from the Ripon Building and the mascot. The light show made the heritage structure glow to its fullest glory.

Despite developing internal cracks due to the Metro Rail constructions, the splendid Indo Saracenic structure looked splendid when the black and white chessboard design was projected on the building. The world class chess event is scheduled to be held in the coastal town of Mamallapuram.