Stalin discusses Chess Olympiad preparations with officials

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday discussed the preparations for the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad to be held at Mamallapuram from July 28 to August 10.

Stalin was understood to have discussed the venue of the opening ceremony besides other arrangements for the grand event with sports minister Siva V Meyyanathan and officials of the state government and FIDE representatives.

If information trickling out of the State secretariat are something to go by, the opening ceremony of the olympiad in which players from over 180 countries participate could be held in Nehru Indoor Stadium.

The meeting was said to have briefly considered Chepauk stadium and settled for Nehru Indoor stadium owing to the ongoing construction works at the cricket stadium. Though the olympiad preparations were discussed daily under the chairmanship of the state chief secretary V Iraianbu, the venue of the opening ceremony was said to be finalised in today’s meeting led by Stalin.

The discussion also factored in the accommodation arrangements for the visiting sportspersons, which would see the likes of Magnus Carlsen participate in the signature event. Nature of cultural events and list of invitees for the olympiad also featured during the discussion. Stalin is likely to unveil the logo for the olympiad later in the day.