Peculiar bursting of crackers give Noombal residents sleepless nights

CHENNAI: A peculiar problem at Iyyappanthangal, Noombal and Puliyambedu area is keeping the residents of the locality awake at night. Counted as one of the residential localities, a few irked denizens tell DT Next that they often find few people bursting crackers late at night, even at 1 pm and this has become a routine in the area.

N Rajesh, an IT professional residing in Noombal said, “The first incident of someone bursting crackers late at night was reported during the 2021 pandemic lockdown. When we checked and questioned a few men who were on the road, they engaged in an argument and hurled verbal abuses at us, including women who were present there.”

Rajesh says that though he did not find the same group or others bursting crackers at night for close to six months now, a few people have started bursting crackers yet again.

“This definitely counts as a public nuisance. As this locality is mostly residential, there are many families living here and this incessant bursting is unbearable, which started two weeks back. I did not know where to complain on such issues,” rues Rajesh.

Like Rajesh, another resident of Iyyappanthangal K Vamsi Krishna said that after 10 pm he often hears people bursting crackers, especially 100 and 1000-wala crackers that cause huge noise pollution.

“The sound is too loud for anyone to sleep. With so many elderly, children and families living here, action should be definitely taken,” says Krishna.

Commenting on this, a higher police official said that it is prohibited to burst crackers after 10 pm. “Residents can file a complaint to police by dialling 100 and the respective personnel will act on it. If the police did not turn up, they can complain to higher ups. We will warn and issue a fine depending on the case,” added the official.