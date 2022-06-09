Now, Chepauk-Triplicane residents can use free WiFi for 45 mins everyday

CHENNAI: Only a few weeks after permitting to erect Wi-Fi poles to provide free Internet connection to the residents, a private service provider erected Wi-Fi poles across Chepauk-Triplicane Assembly constituency and residents can now use the wi-fi.

The civic body had given permission based on a request from Udayanidhi Stalin, the MLA of the constituency. In a letter to Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Udayanidhi Stalin had sought permission for erecting poles in divisions 114 to 120, 62 and 63 'for the benefit of general public and students'.

Now, the poles have been erected across the constituency as Udayanidhi Stalin requested for a total of 40 poles WiFi poles at 22 places, including Icehouse junction, May Day Park, Anna Statue junction, Rathna Cafe junction, Lloyd's Colony Park, Royapettah Clock Tower (10 poles), Amir Mahal Cricket Ground, Parthasarathy Temple, near Mirsahibpet market, Royapettah Government Hospital, pumping station ground and other places.

Citizens can connect to the Wi-Fi network by entering OTP that will be generated while trying to connect. The phone will be connected for 45 minutes and the citizen could not use the Wi-Fi for more than 45 minutes per day.

Meanwhile, the civic body has also providing free Wi-Fi through smart poles erected across the city under Smart City Mission. The poles are distributed in all the zones except Sholinganallur.