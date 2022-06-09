Man kills friend, stages ‘accident’ drama, arrested in Medavakkam

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly killed his friend in a drunken brawl and staged a drama claiming that he died in an accident in Medavakkam, 35 days back.

The deceased Kumar (48) of Rangapuram in Medavakkam was a car driver. On May 5, Kumar along with his friend Karthick was consuming liquor near a church on the Pallikaranai-Velachery Road.

At midnight, Karthick admitted Kumar to the Royapettah GH with the help of an ambulance and informed them that he was hit by an unidentified vehicle while consuming liquor.

Police said Kumar was in a critical condition when admitted to the hospital. Later on May 24, Kumar died in the hospital without responding to treatment. Kumar was in unconsciousness state and later he died. Later, with the help of CCTV the police found that there were no such accidents that took place at the time Karthick mentioned.

On suspicion, cops launched a hunt for Karthick, who was missing. The case was handed over to the Pallikaranai Law and Order police. On Wednesday, Karthick surrendered in the Pallikaranai VAO office and accepted that he killed Kumar.

During the inquiry, Karthick said that while they were consuming liquor a quarrel broke out between both of them and in a heated argument Karthick kicked Kumar on his chest and he became unconscious. Later he admitted Kumar to the hospital, where he died without gaining consciousness. The police arrested Karthick and he was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.