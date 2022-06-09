IIT-M graduate goes missing after driving class; probe underway

CHENNAI: An IIT-M graduate who completed his M Tech, integrated course reported missing from his house in Taramani, after he went for a driving class on Tuesday.

The missing man, (23), R Bala Sankar, had gone out for his driving class on Tuesday but is yet to return home. Police said he got his placement at a Chennai-based software company in the campus placement last month.

Police said that the driving school teacher, Karthik, dropped Bala Sankar near a silk showroom in Adyar. Karthik runs his driving school from Thiruvanmiyur.

Based on a complaint from Bala’s father, Raja Mohan, the Taramani police have registered a case and browsed the CCTV camera footage. Upon verifying, the investigators found Bala Sankar walked up to Thiruvanmiyur bus terminus with a leather bag on his shoulder and he travelled to Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) in an MTC bus and then disappeared. The cops are probing further and investigations are on.