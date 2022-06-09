IIT-M graduate goes missing after driving class; probe underway
Representative image
City

IIT-M graduate goes missing after driving class; probe underway

Police said that the driving school teacher, Karthik, dropped Bala Sankar near a silk showroom in Adyar. Karthik runs his driving school from Thiruvanmiyur.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: An IIT-M graduate who completed his M Tech, integrated course reported missing from his house in Taramani, after he went for a driving class on Tuesday.

The missing man, (23), R Bala Sankar, had gone out for his driving class on Tuesday but is yet to return home. Police said he got his placement at a Chennai-based software company in the campus placement last month.

Police said that the driving school teacher, Karthik, dropped Bala Sankar near a silk showroom in Adyar. Karthik runs his driving school from Thiruvanmiyur.

Based on a complaint from Bala’s father, Raja Mohan, the Taramani police have registered a case and browsed the CCTV camera footage. Upon verifying, the investigators found Bala Sankar walked up to Thiruvanmiyur bus terminus with a leather bag on his shoulder and he travelled to Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) in an MTC bus and then disappeared. The cops are probing further and investigations are on.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

Missing
IIT-M graduate

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in