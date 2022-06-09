Health Secy Radhakrishnan inaugurates fatty liver clinic at Stanley

CHENNAI: Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan inaugurated the fatty liver clinic on account of International NASH Non Alcoholic Steato Hepatitis (Fatty Liver) day observed annually during the second Thursday of June at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

The clinic will cater to the increasing number of people suffering from Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease which being an emerging cause of liver disease in India, included under Non Communicable Disease from February 2021 by the Union Health Ministry.

The hospital also organised a public awareness programme to sensitise people about NASH, which is a looming public health crisis and the second commonest cause of liver transplant in India.

Radhakrishnan inaugurated the exhibition on fatty liver arranged by the Department of Medical Gastroenterology to educate and create awareness among the common public about the disease as 30 per cent of Indian population is estimated to have this.

Dr Revathy, HOD of Medical Gastroenterology elaborated on the burden of the disease, the different strategies to mitigate modifiable risk factors like Obesity, Diabetes, Hyperlipidemia etc for disease prevention and also about the various medical and surgical treatment modalities available.

Radhakrishnan also inspected the master health check up facility at the hospital and interacted with the people undergoing various screening tests.