Health Min inaugurates ART centre at pvt hospital

CHENNAI: Minister of Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramaniam on Wednesday inaugurated Anti Retroviral Treatment (ART) for HIV at the Joint Medical Treatment Centre at Karpaga Vinayaga Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre in Maduranthakam.

According to the official press note, Tamil Nadu was the first state to diagnose AIDS in 1986. And there are 55 ARTs functioning in government medical college hospitals and district general hospitals across the State.

More medical college hospitals including Sree Mookambika Institute of Medical Sciences (SMIMS), Sree Balaji Medical College & Hospital, SRM Medical College Hospital, Tiruchy, Chettinad Medical College Hospital, Kelambakkam, Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College Hospital, Perambalur and Velammal Medical College Hospital, Madurai have been selected for ART.

About 300 people living with AIDS will receive free ART for the rest of their lives, mentioned the press note.

It also added that the State government has been spending Rs 25 crore for the nutrition, food and education needs of about 3,500 children who have been directly or indirectly affected by AIDS. In Tamil Nadu, about 30 lakh civilians and 12 lakh pregnant mothers are tested for AIDS every year. About 1.21 lakh people living with AIDS in Tamil Nadu so far are receiving free ART.

Meanwhile speaking to the press, Subramanian said, “COVID cases in Tamil Nadu are gradually increasing. In the past two days, there has been an increase in the total tally by 150 cases.”

A mega vaccination drive at 1 lakh places on June 12 will be held. Booster dose will be given to those above 60 years with comorbidities at government hospitals across Tamil Nadu.

“For those between 18 and 59 years, vaccination at Rs 388 will be administered at private hospitals. Prices of vaccination doses cannot be increased to Rs 700,” he clarified.