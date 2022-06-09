HC rejects plea alleging money collection in name of prisoners

CHENNAI: Citing that the petitioner had failed to array proper respondents, the Madras HC denied entertaining a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking action against people who are allegedly collecting money in the name of Muslim prisoners and using the same for unlawful activities.

The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala also granted liberty to the petitioner named M Jahufar Sathick, a resident of Mannurpet, Chennai to withdraw his plea and file a fresh one.

“The petitioner did not array people who were involved in the unlawful money collection activities as the respondent. Therefore, the plea could not be maintained,” the bench observed.

In his affidavit, the petitioner claimed that he is also a victim of illegal money collection activities in the name of Muslim prisoners.

“Several innocent people are losing their money to the cheaters. The money which was collected by the offenders being used for unlawful activities by attracting the innocent youths,” the petitioner submitted.

He further noted he was arrayed as an accused in a case for conspiring to attack people who are against his ideology and he turned out to be an approver in the case.

“While I was taken from the court to jail, the miscreants who created the problem had taken a photo of me as I was handcuffed. They had shown the same and collected money from the middle east. My wife lodged a complaint in this regard in 2017,” the petitioner noted.