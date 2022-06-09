Cops accept bribe from arrack brewer via digital wallet, suspended

CHENNAI: A sub inspector and head constable who allegedly accepted bribe from the arrack brewer in Maduranthagam using digital wallet were suspended by the Kancheepuram DIG on Thursday.

Police said Murugan (40) of Jallimedu in Maduranthagam, an arrack brewer, also used to smuggle liquor from other states and sell them illegally in different parts of the district. Recently, Murugan was arrested by police and was sent to prison under the Goondas Act. Even after Murugan was arrested by the police, his wife, Mala, was brewing arrack and smuggling liquor from other states.

A few days ago, a call recording of Mala talking to the Sub Inspector leaked on social media. In the recording, Maala said to the police that she had transferred Rs 3,000 through UPI transaction and the SI demanded her to pay Rs 1,000 extra. He also threatened her that he would arrest if she did not pay the extra money.

Kancheepuram police DIG M Sathiya Priya ordered an inquiry regarding the issue and after investigation, it was found that the audio clip was true and it was Acharapakkam police sub inspector Vasu and head constable Balasubramaniam from the Prohibition and Excise Wing who spoke with Mala over the phone and received the bribe. Based on the findings, the DIG ordered to suspend both of them and further inquiry is on.