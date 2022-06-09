Around 30 bikes gutted in fire near Chromepet railway station

CHENNAI: Several bikes which were parked near the parking area in the Chromepet railway station were gutted in fire on Thursday.

Police said in a private parking lot there were around 30 bikes which were unclaimed for the last two years. The parking lot staff had dumped those bikes in a corner of the parking lot near the railway station.

On Thursday morning, all those bikes caught fire. On information, the Tambaram fire and rescue team who arrived at the spot doused the fire, but all the bikes completely gutted in the fire. The Chromepet police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.