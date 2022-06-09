Appoint Montessori teachers for kindergarten, federation urges govt

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Primary School Teachers’ Federation (TNPSTF) has demanded appointment of teachers with Montessori training to LKG and UKG classes, after the TN government on Thursday assured these classes will not be scrapped out from State-run schools.

In the statement by TNPSTF, it said that implementation of anganwadi centres in 2,381 government schools by the AIADMK government was well-received in 2018.

“The biggest mistake by the Tamil Nadu government was to appoint primary school teachers from classes 1 to 5 to teach in LKG and UKG classes. This is because no new appointments have been made in primary schools for the last 8 years. There’s already a shortage of primary teachers in these classes,” read the statement.

Though this case was informed to the State government, TNPSTF claims no attention was given to it.

“It’s imperative that the government appoints teachers with Montessori training in LKG and UKG classes. Firstly, because they have the right training, and secondly, there is already a staff shortage in primary schools,” said a member of TNPSTF.

Since children were beginning school at the age of 3 years, the statement explained that if anganwadi centres are functioning in all government schools, parents in the locality will send their children to LKG and UKG classes in these centres.

“That’s the only way the children will have an opportunity to continue their education from Class 1 in those schools. Parents, especially those from economically weaker sections, too will be relieved as they would not have to spend more money on private schools,” added the statement.