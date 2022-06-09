Action against transpersons pestering train passengers for money

CHENNAI: As the Railway Police Force received several complaints on transgender people forcing local train passengers to pay them, the police have informed strict action would be taken against such people.

According to the complaints, transpersons in EMUs from Beach to Tambaram are going overboard if passengers refuse to give them money.

Taking record of this, a meeting with over 40 transpersons was arranged at the St Thomas Mount police station by inspector Vijaykumar. A warning of strict action was served at the end of the meeting if such complaints arise again.

Also, the police assured alternative jobs for transgender people who are educated in association with NGOs.