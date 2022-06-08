Youtuber Karthik gets bail in swindling funds case

CHENNAI: Ten days after Avadi Cyber Crime police arrested right wing YouTuber S Karthik Gopinath for allegedly swindling funds which he collected claiming to renovate temple statues at Siruvachur, the Poonamallee court on Wednesday granted him bail.

He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on May 30.

Karthik Gopinath, 32, a resident of Muthapudupet had been running a channel named Ilaya Bharatham with 2.08 lakh subscribers.

Gopinath was arrested after he asked the public to donate money through Milaap fundraiser portal for renovation of the statues of sub temples of Mathura Kaliamman temple in Siruvachur without getting any permission from HR&CE Department. The FIR had read that he wrongfully used this amount collected for his personal use.

Based on a complaint from T Aravindhan, Executive Officer of Madhura Kaliamman temple in Siruvachur, the Avadi Cyber crime cell registered a case under IPC Section 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and IT Act section 66 (D) (cheating by personation by using computer resource).