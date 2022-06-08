Young artiste bags ‘props’ for lifelike cinematic replicas, miniatures

After staying for a week at Urapakkam, he was ready for the exam. He cleared the exam and got a seat in the college. While at college, he took up a part-time job as a delivery executive for a logistic company to support his family and also helped his uncle financially. “I collaborated with event managers and did live portraits and painted tattoos for kids. It was going well. I built my contacts and made a decent amount of money. But then the lockdown happened and all of it stopped,” he says.

Talking about his custom-made miniature for VJ-actor Ma Ka Pa, he says, “I had made a sketch for him. It so happened that we both were at the same event. I showed him my art and he remembered my work and appreciated me for it. He took my number and asked me to make a miniature gun for his channel. That’s how my profile gained traction. He has been very supportive of my work.”

With the lockdown weighing down on all of us, Arunmani had a burst of creativity. He made realistic knife dummies out of discarded thermocol he found on the streets. This paved the way for him to work on miniature set designs for a film produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu and also landed him the opportunity to work in the art direction team for Parthiban’s Iravin Nizhal.

“My art is what I am known for. That’s the name I made for myself, with it comes respect. To many, art may seem intimidating or difficult which is why they don’t even try; which is why I am working extensively on my YouTube channel and post DIYs showing them anyone can do it,” he says.